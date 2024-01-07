Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Increased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $333,749,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average is $118.68.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

View Our Latest Report on PLD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.