Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Primerica by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Primerica by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.20.

Primerica Trading Up 0.2 %

PRI opened at $207.93 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.28 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.04.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

