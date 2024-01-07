Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX opened at $135.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.26. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

