Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.36. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 48,934 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 12,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $110,928.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,188 shares in the company, valued at $934,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.19. Equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

