Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 154,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 27,868 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pfizer by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 15,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

