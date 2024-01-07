Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,727 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,378,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,573 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

