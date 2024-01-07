PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after acquiring an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after buying an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.5 %

PEP stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average of $174.32.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

