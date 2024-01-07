Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.99

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.99 and traded as high as $32.59. Peoples Bancorp shares last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 124,440 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.22%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,129.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

