Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $27,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $9,041,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 207,940 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Pentair by 17.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Pentair Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $73.26.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

