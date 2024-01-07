Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$47.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.79.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$45.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.52. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1746695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total value of C$231,192.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

