Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $15.70. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 14,444,165 shares.

Specifically, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

