Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0938 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0938 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $91.85 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09656859 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $4,314,345.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

