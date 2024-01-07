OpenBlox (OBX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $683,166.48

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $683,166.48 and approximately $51,288.44 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

