OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Trading 1.6% Higher

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.54. 789,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 686,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Desjardins set a C$3.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.85.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OGC

OceanaGold Stock Performance

About OceanaGold

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.42.

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.