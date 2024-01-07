Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W) Trading Down 0.6%

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 36.75 and last traded at 37.02. Approximately 75,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 78,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at 37.26.

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is 38.07.

About Occidental Petroleum Corp WT

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corp WT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.