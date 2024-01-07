Northstar Asset Management LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 295,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $470.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.13. The company has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $381.23 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.