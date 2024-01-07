Northstar Asset Management LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 295,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock opened at $470.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.13. The company has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $381.23 and a 12 month high of $479.79.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
