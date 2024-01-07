Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.5 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

