NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.75

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.75 and traded as high as $42.93. NNN REIT shares last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 962,198 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NNN REIT news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $47,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,586,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,412. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 95.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 12.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 3.6% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 242,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

