NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.75. 36,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 79,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07.

NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

