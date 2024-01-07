New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 562,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,899 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $31,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $61.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

