New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,467 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $31,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after buying an additional 870,060 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,410,000 after buying an additional 134,989 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AMETEK by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,787 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $160.74 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $165.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.09 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

