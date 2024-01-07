New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,924 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $32,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMI opened at $238.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.76. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.