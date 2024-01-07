New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,305 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,137,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $38,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

