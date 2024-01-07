New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $34,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.