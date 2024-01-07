New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,561,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $12,353,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $7,764,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,065,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

