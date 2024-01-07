New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $39,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.78 and a 12-month high of $98.47.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

