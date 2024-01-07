New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $39,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,614,000 after purchasing an additional 312,101 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,828 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,744,000 after acquiring an additional 885,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,747,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $180.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.18. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $183.51.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.