New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $33,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day moving average is $122.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

