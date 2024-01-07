New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $36,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $257.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.