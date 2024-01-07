New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $35,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 51,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 120,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,444,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

