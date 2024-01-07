New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.95 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $31,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $233.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.57 and a 200-day moving average of $235.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

