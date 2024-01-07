New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $30,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $199.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.