New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $33,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

