New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 96.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 904,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,878 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $38,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 580,765 shares of company stock valued at $27,384,320 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

