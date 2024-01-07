New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 19,327 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,327 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $41,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.06.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

