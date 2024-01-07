Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on NLLSF. Pareto Securities raised shares of Nel ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nel ASA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Nel ASA has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

