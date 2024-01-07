National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 63336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

Specifically, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $26,384.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,243,332 shares in the company, valued at $178,559,410.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,585 shares of company stock worth $10,500,860. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Stock Down 5.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.47 million, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. National Research’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in National Research by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Research by 675.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in National Research by 154.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

