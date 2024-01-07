National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.94

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.94 and traded as high as $4.15. National CineMedia shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 398,085 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. StockNews.com lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on National CineMedia to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

National CineMedia Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,656,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,752,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,161,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1,792,883.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,755,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,155 shares during the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

