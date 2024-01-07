Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Lowered by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,322,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15,428.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,217,000 after acquiring an additional 251,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $309.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $329.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

