Monument Capital Management Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

