Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,169,011. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Moderna Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $207.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.