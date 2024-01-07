Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Altimmune by 65.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 122,021 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of ALT stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $17.17.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

