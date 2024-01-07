Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $168,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,004 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $589,141.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.