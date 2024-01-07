Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $351.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $904.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.39 and a 200-day moving average of $313.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.04 and a 1-year high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

