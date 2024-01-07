Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $351.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.04 and a 52-week high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

