Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 22.1% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 79,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Medtronic by 31.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 70.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 129,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 53,667 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

MDT opened at $84.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.