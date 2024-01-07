Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $537.38 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

