Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 317 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $470.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $381.23 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

