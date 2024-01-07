McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $478.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $485.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.15 and a 200 day moving average of $438.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $13,438,522. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.