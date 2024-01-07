Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Mizuho

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 115.75%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after purchasing an additional 494,825 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,749,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 506,633 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 740,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 366.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 798,545 shares in the last quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

